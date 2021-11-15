KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FIGS in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIGS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47. FIGS has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 19.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

