KeyFi Market Cap Reaches $3.41 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00001940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $40,566.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00071836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00073224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00095111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.45 or 1.00322640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.27 or 0.07129376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.