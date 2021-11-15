Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $186.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.65 and a 52 week high of $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

