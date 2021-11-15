King DAG (KDAG) Reaches Market Cap of $24.02 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. King DAG has a total market cap of $24.02 million and approximately $65,965.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

