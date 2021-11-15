Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the October 14th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KWAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. Kingswood Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWAC. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 55,906 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 197,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 122,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

