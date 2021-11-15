Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.94 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 23.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,785,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,513 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 68.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,428 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 20.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,118,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 525,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

