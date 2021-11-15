Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.11.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 376,314 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,724 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

