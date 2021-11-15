Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, an increase of 663.1% from the October 14th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:KRBP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.14. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.