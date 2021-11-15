Kleros Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.63 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $74.70 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.20 or 0.00609883 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

