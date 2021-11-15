Klever (KLV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.45 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $168.62 million and $3.45 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klever has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00068218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00072145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00094212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,490.91 or 1.00848702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,304.52 or 0.07059662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

