Klimatas Trading Up 94.4% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded up 94.4% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $10,446.82 and $957.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

