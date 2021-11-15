Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the October 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KNCAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245. Konica Minolta has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.