Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 1,356.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,848 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,566 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 223,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.62 on Monday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

