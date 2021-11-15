Kryll (KRL) Price Hits $2.64 on Major Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Kryll coin can now be bought for $2.64 or 0.00004152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $99.88 million and $6.26 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00050494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00222750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00086482 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

KRL is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,834,598 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

