KUN (KUN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,327.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. One KUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.12 or 0.00033378 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. KUN has a market cap of $42,236.04 and approximately $4,327.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00073492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00095722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,923.22 or 1.01034634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.07161511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.