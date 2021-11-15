Kusama (KSM) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $429.95 or 0.00654091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.64 billion and $100.72 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00071408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00072995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00095059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,903.93 or 1.00261589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,681.88 or 0.07122682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

