Kusama Market Capitalization Tops $3.25 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.25 billion and approximately $140.84 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $383.33 or 0.00628056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00068312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00094732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,745.54 or 0.99526189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,278.46 or 0.07009870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars.

