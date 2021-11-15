Kwikswap Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,611.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $437,241.18 and $12,611.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004413 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

