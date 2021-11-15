L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) is First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ 9th Largest Position

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.
NYSE:LHX
opened at $220.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 2.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LHX stock
opened at $220.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.