Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE: LIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital.

11/8/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$47.50 to C$40.00.

11/5/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00.

10/20/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$39.00.

10/19/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty was given a new C$41.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$42.00.

10/4/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00.

Shares of TSE:LIF traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$35.84. 243,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,416. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a twelve month low of C$23.78 and a twelve month high of C$50.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.07.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

