Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Ladder Capital worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,815,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 818,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

