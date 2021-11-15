Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $630.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $581.86 and its 200 day moving average is $606.35. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.