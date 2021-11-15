Lambda (LAMB) Price Reaches $0.0115

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $16.66 million and $3.64 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00222043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,343,476 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

