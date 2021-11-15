Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LAND. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 760.71 ($9.94).

LON LAND opened at GBX 710.40 ($9.28) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 702.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 705.43. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 600.09 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of £5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.77.

In related news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

