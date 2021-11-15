Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Trading Down 7.5%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 112,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.
LABP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.59.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LABP)
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
