Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Trading Down 7.5%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 112,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

LABP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.