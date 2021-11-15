LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €79.00 by Baader Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LXS. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.50 ($84.12).

Shares of ETR:LXS traded up €1.60 ($1.88) on Monday, hitting €57.92 ($68.14). 596,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €51.70 ($60.82) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

