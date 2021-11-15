Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $71.07, but opened at $69.00. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $67.89, with a volume of 7,095 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

