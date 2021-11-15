Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Latch in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). William Blair also issued estimates for Latch’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

LTCH opened at $8.45 on Monday. Latch has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at $908,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

