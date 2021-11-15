Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.91. 5,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,024,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Latch, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Latch by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

