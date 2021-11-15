LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,008.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,946 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.40% of LendingTree worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $147.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.02 and a 12 month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. Truist reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

