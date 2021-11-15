LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 168,100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $176,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREE stock opened at $147.19 on Monday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.02 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average is $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TREE shares. Stephens cut their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lowered their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

