Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Research analysts at Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $0.86 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 168.75% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Building a Chain of Mental Health/Addiction Clinics & Pharmacies for the Burgeoning Psychedelic Sector – Initiating Coverage” and dated November 8, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

OTCMKTS LVTTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,516. Levitee Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34.

