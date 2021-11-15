Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Liberty Global worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

