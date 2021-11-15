Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Down 4.7%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) fell 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.23. 155,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 422,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGD. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$351.39 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

