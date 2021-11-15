Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.25

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $44.96, with a volume of 176587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.