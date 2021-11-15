LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MSIXF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered LifeWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on LifeWorks from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of MSIXF stock remained flat at $$25.99 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 433. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. LifeWorks has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

