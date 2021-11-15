LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at TD Securities

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSIXF remained flat at $$25.99 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 433. LifeWorks has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

LifeWorks Company Profile

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

