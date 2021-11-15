Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $0.97

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $157,756.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 48.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.00407631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.