Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,236 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Lightspeed POS worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 71.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 41.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 9,746.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 301,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after buying an additional 298,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $69.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 3.57.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.