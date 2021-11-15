Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$124.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$145.00 target price on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$87.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.36. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$50.52 and a 12 month high of C$165.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.95 billion and a PE ratio of -45.76.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

