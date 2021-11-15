Linear (LINA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $228.21 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $228.21 million and $42.05 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00222207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

