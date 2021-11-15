Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $117,516.85 and approximately $14.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,318.94 or 0.98799368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00048341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00037975 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.86 or 0.00584511 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

