Litecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.22 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $17.08 billion and $3.22 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $247.55 or 0.00402756 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,983,558 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

