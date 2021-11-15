LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $90.44, but opened at $84.51. LivaNova shares last traded at $82.88, with a volume of 5,621 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $306,106. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

