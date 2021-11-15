Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given New $130.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

NYSE LYV opened at $113.00 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

