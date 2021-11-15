LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,574,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.29% of LiveXLive Media worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $240.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,644,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.