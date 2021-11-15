Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the October 14th total of 432,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRENY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,374. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. Lojas Renner has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment refers to the trade of garment items for women, men and children fashion; perfumery, cosmetics, toiletry products, correlated, watches, as well as the home and decoration.

