Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $1.54 on Major Exchanges

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00002417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $34.38 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00070389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00095304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,942.37 or 1.00575095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.07 or 0.07108057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

