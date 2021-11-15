Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $452.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $478.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $424.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.60.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

