LunchMoney (LMY) Achieves Market Cap of $209,539.52

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 46.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $209,539.52 and $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00050717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00222568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00086592 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

